Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: MCPI(U) to back Samyukta Samaj Morcha candidates
chandigarh news

Punjab elections: MCPI(U) to back Samyukta Samaj Morcha candidates

Left party says first time in Punjab that a viable alternative has been given by the SSM against opportunistic traditional parties
The Marxist Communist Party of India (United) will support candidates of the Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Samyukta Samaj Morcha in the February 14 Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 04:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Marxist Communist Party of India (United) will support candidates of the Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Samyukta Samaj Morcha in the February 14 Punjab assembly elections.

The state committee of the MCPI(United) took the decision at a meeting presided over by secretary Pawan Kumar Kaushal at Krishan Kumar Kaushal Memorial Bhawan in Doraha.

The meeting was attended by Prem Singh Bhangu, member, polit bureau, MCPI (U), and member of the parliamentary committee of the Samyukta Samaj Morcha, and Kuldeep Singh, the national general secretary of the MCPI (U).

Bhangu said the SSM was formed out of respect for the sentiments of the people and against capitalists and corporate houses. “When it comes to power, the morcha will work for the protection of the interests and rights of peasantry and common people,” he said.

Kaushal said this is the first time in Punjab that a viable alternative has been given by the SSM against opportunistic traditional parties. He appealed to all Punjabis to vote for the morcha candidates without any greed. The meeting also expressed concern over the communal remarks made against a particular community by BJP leaders after a lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security during his visit to Ferozepur last week.

