Punjab elections: AAP announces 10-point agenda, to focus on jobs

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday presented the AAP’s Punjab Model, comprising a 10-point agenda that focuses on generating employment.

Also read: AAP’s chief ministerial face for Punjab to be announced next week: Kejriwal

Addressing mediapersons in Mohali, Kejriwal said if voted to power, the AAP would work on a 10-point agenda. “The Punjab Model will make the state developed and prosperous. Youngsters who went to Canada for employment will return in five years.”

Besides generating employment, he said, the AAP would create a drug-free and corruption-free state, restore law and order, improve education, health, agriculture and industrial sectors, provide free power to a certain segment and give ₹1,000 a month to each woman above the age of 18.

“The Congress ruled the state for 25 years and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for 19 years, but they ruled in partnership and have looted Punjab. They didn’t work for the welfare of the people,” he said.

On the allegation of AAP tickets being sold in the run-up to the elections, Kejriwal said that not a single ticket has been sold and if anyone gives him proof, he would take immediate action.

He conceded that if farm leader Balbir Singh Rajewal of the Samyukta Samaj Morcha (SSM) contests the elections alone, it would “definitely cause some loss to the AAP”.

On the law and order in Punjab, he said, it was bad and over the past few months, the state had seen bomb blasts, sacrileges, and even the breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security.

“We (the AAP) made some mistakes in 2017, but this time we have worked upon them and will bounce back,” he said.

Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann and Punjab unit affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha were present during the media interaction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON