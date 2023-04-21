Sync job portal with other depts, says minister Aman Arora

Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora on Thursday directed the department to sync job portal https://www.pgrkam.com/ with technical education and industrial training and industries departments’ portals to ensure the availability of skilled manpower data from these departments directly on the job portal.

Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora (HT File Photo)

Chairing a review meeting with senior officers of stakeholder departments here, Arora said the move would help real-time update of skilled workforce data on the platform which is being highly used by various industrial houses to feed their human resources requirements.

He also asked the officials to make the placement cell and district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEEs) popular amongst the youth to encourage them to register themselves with these centres so that they can be further tracked and informed regarding the new employment opportunities available in the market.

The minister asked the officials to give special emphasis on registering persons with disability having skills at the job portal besides running a drive to convert the registered manpower into employed workforce. Employment generation, skill development and training secretary Kumar Rahul and director Deepti Uppal apprised the minister that over 10,000 students have been enrolled under the national apprenticeship programme (NAP) by the Punjab skill development mission (PSDM).

