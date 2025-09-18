Punjab: Ex-cop serving life term dies week after assault in Patiala jail

Days after being attacked by a fellow inmate at Patiala Central Jail, former inspector Suba Singh, who was serving a life term in the 1993 Tarn Taran fake encounter case, died on Wednesday during treatment at Government Rajindra Hospital. The victim was serving a life term in the Patiala Central Jail in connection with a fake encounter 32 years ago.

Suba Singh had been critically injured after an assault by murder accused Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, who is facing trial in the sensational 2022 murder of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri.

Confirming the development, senior doctors at Rajindra Hospital said, Suba Singh had been on ventilator support in the ICU since his admission on September 10. “He was extremely critical from the first day. He passed away today. The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” hospital authorities said.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said the police would now add murder charges in the FIR already registered at the Tripuri police station. “We will take Sunny on police remand for thorough interrogation,” he added.

On September 10, Sunny had assaulted three retired cops, including the deceased, inside the Patiala Central Jail premises.

Those injured included former DSP Gurbachan Singh, ex-Inspectors Suba Singh and Inderjit Singh. While Gurbachan Singh and Suba Singh were serving life terms handed down by CBI courts, Inderjit Singh is facing trial in another case. On August 5 this year, Suba Singh and other officers were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for their role in the 1993 Tarn Taran fake encounter case, in which seven youths were killed.

All three injured cops were admitted to Rajindra Hospital. Gurbachan and Inderjit have since been discharged and sent back to jail.

Sunny, who is facing trial in the 2022 murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead outside Gopal Mandir in Amritsar, was shifted to high high-security barrack in Patiala in November 2024.

Explaining the delay in arresting Sunny, a senior police official, pleading anonymity, said, “Our first priority was to ensure proper treatment for the injured former policemen. We are now proceeding with the necessary legal steps.”

Court now orders medical examination at Sangrur civil hospital

A day after a Patiala court ordered a medical examination of Sunny by a panel of doctors at Rajindra Hospital on September 17, the police moved the inmate to Sangrur jail.

On Wednesday, the Patiala court directed that Sunny be produced before a medical board at the civil hospital in Sangrur, on September 18, for his medical examination. “The superintendent, District Jail Sangrur, is directed to produce the accused before the SMO, civil hospital, Sangrur, for his medical examination and to intimate the court before departure,” the order reads.

Sunny’s counsel, advocate GPS Ghuman, said that his client has also filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the delay in the medical examination on Wednesday.

“High court has asked for a status report from the jail superintendent, Sangrur,” he added.

Sunny’s family had protested against the delay in medical examination in front of the Patiala jail on Tuesday.

The accused brother, Mandeep Singh, on Wednesday met Sunny at Sangrur jail and again levelled allegations of torture.

He said that his brother was brutally beaten up by senior police officials and jail staff, and has swelling in his legs and eyes.

Demanding that the police release CCTV footage of the jail, he said that an FIR should be registered against those responsible for the alleged assault.

Akal Takht seeks high-level probe

Akal Takht jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, on Wednesday called for a high-level investigation into the matter.

In a statement, he said that despite the orders of the Patiala district court on September 15, no medical examination of Sunny has yet been conducted by the jail or police administration.

“Instead of conducting the medical examination and submitting the report in the court, the jail and police authorities have delayed the matter. They transferred Sandeep Singh from Patiala to Sangrur jail. Punjab jail minister should order a high-level probe into the matter and take action against the guilty officials,” Gaini Gargaj said. In a statement, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami also called for an impartial inquiry into the scuffle and subsequent assault on Sunny.

{With inputs from HTC, Amritsar}