Punjab excise policy: Congress seeks CBI probe, says framed to benefit select contractors

A delegation of the Congress on Thursday met Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit and sought a probe by the CBI into the state’s excise policy, alleging that it was “tailor made” to select a few contractors.

In the memorandum, the Congress leaders said, “We want to seek your attention and intervention into the massive embezzlement and loss of huge revenue to Punjab on account of liquor policy brought in state by the government.” They also sought investigation into the role of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, state excise minister Harpal Cheema and some senior officers in the Punjab government.

“It said this policy has been tailor made to suit a select few contractors who are close to the powers be. The Punjab liquor policy enacted by the government in Punjab is the replica of the liquor policy in Delhi, where huge benefit along with monopoly was provided to a select few people,” the memorandum said.

“The Delhi policy is now being probed by the CBI. Besides, the ED has also registered a case against the Delhi deputy CM in this regard. The Punjab liquor policy is as shady as the Delhi one for obvious reasons,” they added.

“We earnestly request you to order a CBI probe into the Punjab excise policy as, like in Delhi, it will reveal so many wrongdoings and how much money was exchanged between those who made the policy and those who got benefited by it,” the Congress leaders said.

In another memorandum, the Congress delegation sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency into the alleged illegal sand mining in the border districts of Punjab.