Punjab eyes 23% increase in area under cotton this kharif season

BATHINDA: Punjab has set a target to increase area under cotton by 23% in the upcoming kharif season starting next month to 4 lakh hectares even as the last season proved devastating for farmers due to widespread pink bollworm infestation.

Punjab agriculture secretary Dilraj Singh, who was in Bathinda on Thursday to convene an inter-state consultative and monitoring committee meeting of cotton-growing states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, said the canal water supply will be ensured from April 10 to May 15 for smooth sowing.

A panel of experts from three adjoining states is working collectively since 2015 when the whitefly infestation had ravaged the cotton crop in Punjab.

Singh said the representatives exchanged their preparedness to mitigate pink bollworm infestation in their respective states and it was found satisfactory.

“The 2021-22 season was a dismal period as production was severely hit due to bollworm attack. But incidentally, the rates were all-time high and it would encourage farmers of the semi-arid districts to diversify more area under the cash crop production. The department is fully geared to assist cotton growers,” he said.

The agriculture secretary said cotton growers would be provided free pheromone traps with cottonseed packets as a part of pest control practice for the 2022-23 season.

“A pheromone trap uses chemicals secreted by insects to lure pests. One hectare area needs a trap that costs about ₹60-80 and we target to cover the entire area of the projected 4 lakh hectares with the detection system. Regular monitoring by our field staff will help in the early detection of pest populations in the fields. It is an effective way to curb and regulate bollworm attacks,” he added.

In 2021, Punjab had 3.25 lakh hectares under cotton that was an increase of 75 hectares from last season’s 2.5 lakh hectares in 2020. In 2021-22 season, the cotton production was severely hit in all seven districts of Punjab due bollworm attack.

“Mandatory fumigation of cotton stocks in all processing cotton units is being ensured and they have been asked to wind up operations by March 30. Similarly, crop residue from the fields and villages would be disposed of before the sowing begins from April 10. Following the latest advisory by the Central Institute of Cotton Research (CICR), the field teams were directed to put small-scale cattle feed and oil extraction units in the villages using raw cotton,” he said.

The official said the innovative “mating-disruption technique” (MDT), which is considered effective to prevent bollworm, would not be used in the coming season. “MDT is an advanced technology of the currently used pheromone trap. It is still being tested and yet to be approved by the agriculture experts to use in the cotton fields,” he said.

