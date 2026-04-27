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Punjab: Farm fires return with 197 cases in 10 days

In comparison to paddy, farm fire incidents are generally fewer during the wheat season, as wheat stubble is used as cattle fodder and only the roots are set on fire

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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Farm fire incidents have begun to return in Punjab, with 46 cases reported on April 25, pushing the cumulative count since April 15 to 197.

Hoshiarpur is leading with 24 incidents of stubble burning, followed by Bathinda at 17. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The disclosure was made through satellite monitoring data released by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

Hoshiarpur is leading with 24 incidents of stubble burning, followed by Bathinda (17), Ferozepur (16), Kapurthala (16), Barnala (15), Fazilka (15), Mansa (11), Jalandhar (10), Faridkot (10), Sangrur (10), Patiala (9) and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (9). Last year, Punjab reported 10,207 farm fire cases in April and May.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) begins monitoring farm fires from April 15, when wheat harvesting starts and continues until May 31, when farmers begin preparing their fields for paddy sowing.

In comparison to paddy, farm fire incidents are generally fewer during the wheat season, as wheat stubble is used as cattle fodder and only the roots are set on fire.

Officials familiar with the matter said wheat harvesting was delayed due to untimely rain. As harvesting had now picked up the pace, the number of farm fire incidents was likely to rise further in the coming days, they said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Farm fires return with 197 cases in 10 days
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Farm fires return with 197 cases in 10 days
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