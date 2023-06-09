Farmer unions to launch protest from Aug 5 against water crisis in Punjab

A group of farmer leaders belonging to different farm bodies on Thursday announced to launch a ‘morcha’ from August 5 to bring into government’s notice issues such as water crisis, environmental pollution and ‘attack’ on federal structure of the state. This was stated by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh.

The farmer leaders said there was an "attack on the federal system" of the state and opposed the policy of centralisation.

On August 5, a rally will be organised at Mohali and before that a meeting of the core group will take place on June 15 at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh. Following this, seven major conferences will be organised between July 10-20 in different areas of the state to mobilise people for a long stir.

Prem Singh Bhangu, president, All India Kisan Federation said successive governments at the Centre and the state have caused injustice to the people of Punjab by passing unconstitutional orders related to river waters. He demanded that the entire under cultivation in Punjab be fed by canal water as the underground water is depleting and soon the aquifers will get dried up.

“The environmental pollution has also taken a very serious turn as the chemical effluents of factories are polluting the underground and river water, a hazard to life of people and the crops,” said Rajewal.

The farmer leaders said there was an “attack on the federal system” of the state and opposed the policy of centralisation. In this regard the enactment of the Dam Safety Act, move to centralise the Panjab University and not releasing the rural development fund are indicators of central motives for undermining the state power.

