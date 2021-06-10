Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab farmers say hike in kharif crops minimum support price is peanuts
chandigarh news

Punjab farmers say hike in kharif crops minimum support price is peanuts

Cite high production cost, particularly due to rise in fuel prices; say govt hasn’t kept poll promise of covering comprehensive cost and 50% profit
By Navrajdeep Singh
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 02:45 PM IST
With an increase of 72, the MSP of paddy (common) has been revised from 1,868 to 1,940, while grade-A paddy will be bought for 1,960 as compared to last year’s 1,888. (HT file photo)

Punjab farmers on Thursday said that the Centre’s increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops was peanuts at a time when the state’s agricultural sector was faced with an economic crisis.

On Wednesday, the cabinet committee on economic affairs announced revised MSPs for summer-sown crops amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation for scrapping the three farm laws and offering a legal backing for MSPs.

Also Read: Govt hikes MSP for kharif crops, skews them toward scarce items

With an increase of 72, the MSP of paddy (common) has been revised from 1,868 to 1,940, while grade-A paddy will be bought for 1,960 as compared to last year’s 1,888. Effecting an increase of 20, the MSP for maize has been increased from 1,850 to 1,870. Last year, the MSP for maize was increased by 90 and by 53 for paddy varieties.

This year, the Centre has also mentioned 1,239 as cost of paddy production per quintal, while it is 1,246 in case of maize production.

Formula adopted by Centre faulty: BKU leader

BKU general secretary (Dakaunda) Jagmohan Singh said the committee adopts an outdated method to determine the MSP that ignores the formula recommended by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).

“The formula adopted by the Centre is faulty as it has failed incorporate cost of labour, increase prices of diesel and rent of agriculture land while announcing fresh MSP,” Singh said.

Terming the hike in paddy and maize prices a “mere joke”, he said it will not help farmers as the ground reality is different. “Though the government buys wheat and paddy on MSP, but farmers are getting nearly 50% of the MSP in the case of maize. This year, the maize was sold for 900- 1,000 per quintal against the MSP of 1,850,” he said.

Manjit Singh from BKU’s Ugrahan faction said farmers have been asking the Centre to adopt the formula recommended by the National Commission on Farmers chairperson MS Swaminathan.

“The production cost is much more than what’s mentioned by the Centre. Instead, the government should have provided an MSP that accounts for the basic cost incurred on production and an additional 50% profit,” he said.

Economist calls for scientific approach

Lakhwinder Singh Gill, a former professor of economics at Punjabi University, said that the Centre has come up with a meagre increase as the paddy MSP has been hiked by 3.85% but at the same time, the prices for diesel are up by 19% in the recent past.

“The Centre has not adopted a scientific approach while proposing the pricing for different crops.The government has not fulfilled its poll promise of offering MSP on the C2 (comprehensive cost) and 50% profit,” he said.

The C2 formula of calculating cost of cultivation includes the input cost of capital and the rent on the land to give farmers 50% returns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Scientists trace bird migration with GPS trackers

Anand Mahindra relates with excited dog’s reaction when pandemic ends

Orangutan in Indonesian finds new home in a conservation forest

Tiny organism wriggles back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP