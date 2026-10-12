Punjab first: Pargat after taking over Cong reins

Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh officially assumed office here on Sunday, declaring that the key problems being faced by the people of state will take precedence over routine political posturing and vowed to steer clear of negative campaigning.

Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh officially assumed office here on Sunday, declaring that the key problems being faced by the people of state will take precedence over routine political posturing and vowed to steer clear of negative campaigning. (HT Photo)

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Addressing party workers and senior leaders at a well-attended event at Punjab Bhawan, the 61-year-old former Indian hockey team captain said the party’s upcoming political battle must focus strictly on public grievances rather than negative personal attacks. Punjab assembly elections are due early next year. “The issues of Punjab are first,” Pargat, a three-time MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, said, urging workers to stay away from malicious digital tactics like AI-generated misinformation. “For me, it is not just assuming the charge, but an increasing of my responsibility towards Punjab. I will do positive politics, one that is not driven by vendetta.”

Starting his address with the traditional greeting “Punjab Basda Guran De Naam Te,” Pargat extended Navratri greetings and said that the Gurus’ message of Sarbat Da Bhala (welfare of all) must guide Punjab’s governance.

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{{^usCountry}} “The real strength of the state lies in its ordinary citizens. The people of Punjab are waiting for their rights, justice and a secure future. It is our responsibility to meet the expectations of every section, from farmers to young people. The Congress is united, and our struggle is against a system that has failed to secure people’s rightful entitlements,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The real strength of the state lies in its ordinary citizens. The people of Punjab are waiting for their rights, justice and a secure future. It is our responsibility to meet the expectations of every section, from farmers to young people. The Congress is united, and our struggle is against a system that has failed to secure people’s rightful entitlements,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking aim at chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party, the PPCC chief said the government should focus on the problems facing the people of Punjab instead of worrying about the Congress unity. Asserting that the Congress had a strong unit comprising efficient leaders and dedicated workers, Pargat referred to the experience of Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said the party would work collectively to safeguard Punjab’s interests.

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Demanding long-awaited justice in sacrilege cases, he said the primary test of any regime lies in citizen trust and institutional dignity.

Punjab Congress in-charge and AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot formally handed over charge to Pargat at the event that witnessed a packed gathering of party rank and file despite rain. Top leaders were seen on the dais as the party that has been battling factionalism tried to project a united face ahead of the high-stakes polls. Among those present were outgoing president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Bajwa, Channi, Randhawa, Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, and former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Punjab’s captain has a good team: Pilot

Drawing an analogy from Pargat’s legendary sports career, where he captained India at the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games, Pilot said that even the finest captain needs a capable team to win. “People say that Congress has got a good captain in Punjab. I would say that a captain also has a good team,” Pilot said. “Pargat Singh has a team of experienced Punjab Congress leaders and dedicated workers who will work together to take the party forward.”

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On the party’s upcoming electoral test, Pilot said: “This election is not merely to bring Congress to power or defeat the AAP; it is for the future of the people of Punjab and to save the lives of its youth.” He expressed confidence that the party would secure an absolute majority, alleging that the public had lost trust in AAP government and was eager for ‘badlav’ (change).

Addressing reporters later, Pilot also criticised the central government over national electoral integrity, backing the INDIA bloc’s demonstrations against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged mass voter deletions.

Targeting the AAP government, Channi gave call to Punjabis to stand up against those “looting” Punjab. “We should move ahead unitedly,” he said. He said the time for political change in Punjab is approaching, announcing that Congress would launch a statewide campaign to voice people’s aspirations. He expressed confidence that the Congress would work collectively under Pargat Singh’s leadership to form government in Punjab.

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Bajwa said Punjab is waiting for a new government to be formed, one that protects people’s lives, businesses and families. (With agency inputs)