Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab forest scam: High court grants bail to two accused

Punjab forest scam: High court grants bail to two accused

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:55 AM IST

The HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh passed the order, observing that the accused were in custody since July and their complicity would remain debatable on the basis of material collected by the police

Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has granted bail to two of the accused in the case pertaining to illegal felling of khair trees in Mohali’s periphery. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has granted bail to two of the accused in the case pertaining to illegal felling of khair trees in Mohali’s periphery.

The HC bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh passed the order, observing that the accused were in custody since July and their complicity would remain debatable on the basis of material collected by the police.

The petitions were from Nitin Bansal, a contractor, and one Binder Singh. They were arrested in July. Former forest ministers Sangat Singh Gilzian and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot are also accused in the case. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the vigilance bureau.

In view of the fact that many other accused have been granted bail and challan have been presented against both the accused, the court allowed their bail pleas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP