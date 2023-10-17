Punjab: Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira arrested, remanded for 14 days
Action after block development panchayat officer complains against Congress leader and his supporters for obstructing government officials from performing their duties during a recent protest
Former Congress MLA and DCC president Kulbir Singh Zira was arrested from his house at Zira in Ferozepur district early on Tuesday. He was booked earlier this month for allegedly disrupting government officials from performing their duties.
After his arrest, Zira was produced before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate, who remanded him in 14 days’ judicial custody.
Acting on a complaint by a block development panchayat officer, police registered a case against him under Sections 341, 186, 268, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.
The officer said that the Congress leader along with 80 of his supporters “forcibly entered into the block development office in Zira and obstructed official proceedings, jeopardised official records, which could have been tampered with, potentially causing significant losses to the office”.
A defiant Zira had told local media that he had been booked for protesting at the block development office after unearthing “misdeeds of the Aam Aadmi Party government here”.