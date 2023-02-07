Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: Former minister Dharamsot sent in three-day VB remand in assets case

Published on Feb 07, 2023 03:38 PM IST

Mohali court sends the former forest minister and Congress leader in vigilance bureau custody for questioning in corruption case

Former Punjab minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (centre) after he was sent in three-day vigilance bureau custody in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A day after the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) arrested former minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a disproportionate assets case, a Mohali court sent him in three-day VB custody.

Dharamsot, out on bail in the corruption case, was arrested from his house in Amloh by the VB on Monday evening.

He was booked under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB range police station in Mohali, a VB spokesperson said. The action was taken following an inquiry.

During the check period from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was 2.37 crore, while the expenditure was 8.76 crore, which was 6.39 crore more (269% more) than his known sources of income. He said investigation in the case was underway.

Dharamsot was in possession of benami properties and has also not shown a plot of 500 sq yards procured by him in the name of his wife, said the VB.

On June 7, 2022, Dharamsotwas arrested in a corruption case in which he remained jail till September 6, 2022, before securing bail. Over a dozen officials and bureaucrats have also been booked in the case.

