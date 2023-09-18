Punjab former minister Garcha, wife sedated, house ransacked in Ludhiana

Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, 85, his wife, sister and a domestic help were found unconscious at their house by their neighbour, BJP leader Jagmohan Sharma, in the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar on Pakhowal road in Ludhiana on Monday morning.

Police at the house of former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, where he was found unconscious along with his wife, sister and a domestic help in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Police said Sharma raised the alarm and reported the matter when he found that the family members were lying unconscious and the house had been ransacked. The police suspect a male domestic help, who is missing, sedated the family and made off with cash, ornaments and valuables.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh of Sadar police station reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police are scanning CCTV footage of the area to trace the accused.

Garcha and the three other victims were rushed to hospital, where the condition of the Akali leader is stated to be serious.

The inspector said that they were yet to record the statement of the victims but it is suspected that the absconding domestic help served the family food laced with sedatives before committing the crime.

