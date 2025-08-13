Punjab: Gangster held after brief encounter in Kapurthala

A gangster, wanted in several cases, was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in Kapurthala, officials said on Tuesday. Police have seized an illegal pistol from the gangster. (HT File)

Acting to a tip-off, a checkpoint was set up at Sultanpur Lodhi to capture Balwinder Singh, who was allegedly involved in over six criminal cases.Singh was signalled to stop but he fired at the police and tried to flee, SSP Gaurav Toora said.

As police returned the fire, one bullet hit Singh on the leg after which he was rushed to a hospital, the SSP said.

Police have seized an illegal pistol from the accused’s possession, the officer added.

Singh was wanted in several cases, including allegedly killing a youth in February and firing at a police team in Kartarpur in May, the officer said.