Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab gets tax intelligence unit to monitor GSTN platform

Punjab gets tax intelligence unit to monitor GSTN platform

Published on Nov 08, 2022 10:06 PM IST

Punjab government has established a new Tax Intelligence Unit (TIU) in the GST Commissionerate to monitor GSTN platform for better analysis of the digital data available over it

The TIU will work directly under the control of the Taxation Commissioner, and Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) and Director (Investigation) will control it for day-to-day functioning. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said state government has established a new Tax Intelligence Unit (TIU) in the State GST Commissionerate to monitor GSTN platform for better analysis of the digital data available over it. He said that the state government has decided to establish TIU as all services and returns of registered taxpayers are available on GSTN platform in digital mode and it is creating a lot of data. He said that this TIU will work directly under the control of the Taxation Commissioner, and Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) and Director (Investigation) will control it for day-to-day functioning.

Cheema further said that a state-level facility with all new technologies and data analysis mechanisms would be set up at the Taxation Office, Patiala. He said that the state government has been working on the department’s proposal to convert all Mobile Wings of State GST into State Prevention and Intelligence Units (SIPU). Cheema said that the Punjab government had also decided to use the services of GST Prime, the latest data analysis tool created by NIC.

