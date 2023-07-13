Punjab govt distributes 23K food packets among flood-affected

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 13, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The Punjab government has set a target of distributing 40,000 food packets among flood-affected persons out of which 23,600 have already been distributed

The Punjab government has set a target of distributing 40,000 food packets among flood-affected persons out of which 23,600 have already been distributed, said civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak. He said that the packaging and preparation of the food packets is being undertaken at the milk plants located at Mohali, Ludhiana, Patiala, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

The essential goods for the flood victims were dispatched from the Verka milk plant in Mohali. (Source:Twitter)

Among others present on the occasion included the director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ghanshyam Thori, GM Verka Milk Plant Raj Kumar.

