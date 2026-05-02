Punjab government restores AAP MLA Raman Arora’s security cover

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Jalandhar Central, Raman Arora, who is facing corruption and extortion charges, appears to be back in favour with the state government after his security cover was restored.

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora

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This comes days after the state government withdrew security cover of Rajya Sabha members Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Arora, who attended the special session on Friday, said he has been given four Punjab Police security personnel and an escort gypsy.

“I have got the green signal from the party’s top leadership to resume my political activities and to work for the welfare of the party in my constituency,” Arora said.

The Punjab government had withdrawn Arora’s security cover on May 12 last year, before he was arrested by the state vigilance bureau in an alleged corruption case on May 23.

Following his arrest, the AAP appointed Jalandhar-based industrialist Nitin Kohli, a close associate of Ashok Mittal, one of seven Rajya Sabha members to join the BJP, as in-charge of Jalandhar Central constituency.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the senior AAP leaders said Arora was summoned by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 25 to Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the senior AAP leaders said Arora was summoned by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 25 to Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In the meeting, Arora was asked to resume political activities for the party. On Friday, when Arora was attending a special session, four Punjab Police security personnel were deployed for his security,” the AAP leader said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the meeting, Arora was asked to resume political activities for the party. On Friday, when Arora was attending a special session, four Punjab Police security personnel were deployed for his security,” the AAP leader said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chargesheet alleges MLA misused political power {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chargesheet alleges MLA misused political power {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arora was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the corruption case on September 3 last year, but he was booked by Jalandhar police in an alleged extortion case soon after. Arora came out on bail on September 22 after spending four months in jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arora was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the corruption case on September 3 last year, but he was booked by Jalandhar police in an alleged extortion case soon after. Arora came out on bail on September 22 after spending four months in jail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Arora is facing one corruption case involving officials of the Jalandhar municipal corporation and another FIR related to allegedly extorting money from a private parking contractor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arora is facing one corruption case involving officials of the Jalandhar municipal corporation and another FIR related to allegedly extorting money from a private parking contractor. {{/usCountry}}

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In the 900-page chargesheet filed by VB, Arora is accused of misusing his political power to extort money from local traders and commercial property owners.

The state government had already granted permission to prosecute Arora. The chargesheet alleges that Arora, in collaboration with assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht, issued building violation notices to commercial and residential projects, which were then resolved after exchange for bribes. Builders were reportedly directed to meet Arora to settle the issues.

During a raid at Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh in cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments, and several incriminating documents. The bureau also recovered 75-80 violation notices, allegedly issued as part of the extortion scheme. Additionally, several police officers posted in Arora’s constituency since April 2022 have been questioned.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Navrajdeep Singh ...Read More Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab. Read Less

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