Punjab government’s welfare schemes helping women gain dignity, independence, says minister Baljit

Social security, women and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Monday backed the ‘Women Empowerment Resolution’ moved by MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora on the last day of the vidhan sabha session, saying it reflected the House’s commitment to safeguarding women’s dignity, rights and equality.

Social security, women and child development minister Dr Baljit Kaur

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Speaking during the discussion, the minister said the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana had ushered in a new era of women’s empowerment, with more than 65 lakh women in the state receiving financial assistance.

Speaking during the discussion, the minister said the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana had ushered in a new era of women’s empowerment, with more than 65 lakh women in the state receiving financial assistance.

“The state government has gone beyond conventional welfare measures to create an enabling social environment where women are progressing in every sphere of life – education, employment, equal opportunities and self-confidence. The scheme is not about financial assistance of ₹1,000 or ₹1,500, but about strengthening women’s dignity,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister also highlighted free bus travel facility for women and participation of elderly women in the CM Teerth Yatra Scheme as examples aimed at increasing women’s mobility and participation in public life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister also highlighted free bus travel facility for women and participation of elderly women in the CM Teerth Yatra Scheme as examples aimed at increasing women’s mobility and participation in public life. {{/usCountry}}

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During the discussion, minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond highlighted the government’s initiatives to promote women’s empowerment, strengthening self-help groups and creating new economic opportunities for women. MLAs Inderjit Kaur, Jeevanjot Kaur, Narinder Kaur Bharaj and Sarbjit Kaur Manuke also shared their views on the government’s initiatives.