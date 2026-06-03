Punjab government transfers 7 IAS officers

The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred IAS officer Manjit Singh Brar as secretary, medical education and research, relieving Ghanshyam Thori of the additional charge.

Jaspreet Singh has been given additional charge of Punjab Infotech managing director (MD) while he will continue to hold the charge of director, industries and commerce. (HT File)

Along with Brar and Thori, five other IAS officers have also been shifted.

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Thori has now been appointed as secretary, local bodies department. He has also been relieved from the charge of secretary, health and family welfare, and also the additional charge of mission director, National Health Mission (NHM).

Kulwant Singh has been appointed as director, higher education. He previously held the charge of director, local bodies department, which has been given to Harsuhinder Pal Singh.

The services of IAS officer Sakshi Sawhney have been placed at the disposal of the department of health and family welfare for posting as mission director, NHM. Sawhney will continue to hold the additional charge of chief administrator, Punjab Urban Planning & Development Authority.

Jaspreet Singh has been given additional charge of Punjab Infotech managing director (MD) while he will continue to hold the charge of director, industries and commerce.

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{{^usCountry}} The services of Rubinder Singh Brar have been placed before the department of industries and commerce to be posted as MD, Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC). He has also been given the additional charge of MD, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, relieving Harpreet Singh Sudan. Additionally, Brar will hold the charge of additional, secretary local bodies department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The services of Rubinder Singh Brar have been placed before the department of industries and commerce to be posted as MD, Punjab Small Industries and Exports Corporation (PSIEC). He has also been given the additional charge of MD, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation, relieving Harpreet Singh Sudan. Additionally, Brar will hold the charge of additional, secretary local bodies department. {{/usCountry}}

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