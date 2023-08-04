Punjab governor cuts short proposed extension to GNDU, Patiala open varsity VCs

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit has granted extension to vice-chancellors of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, and Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (PSOU), Patiala, cutting short the period of extension proposed by the state government to half.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit (PTI file)

The state government proposed one-year extension to Dr Jaspal Singh, vice-chancellor of GNDU, and Prof Karamjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of PSOU, stating that it will complete the process of selection of new VCs in the meantime. The governor, however, granted an extension for a period of six months, advising the state authorities to complete the process within this period, said people familiar with the development.

They said the governor, citing UGC norms, also conveyed to the state government that the date of completion of tenure is known in advance and the process should be initiated well in time. The terms and conditions of the service of the two vice-chancellors will remain the same during the extension period, according to a communication sent by Raj Bhawan to the state government. Both VCs were appointed during the previous Congress government.

This is not the first instance where Purohit, who is the chancellor of state universities, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government are not on the same page on issues related to universities. Purohit and chief minister Bhagwant Mann sparred in 2022 over the appointment of vice-chancellors of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). After the governor refused to clear the state government’s choice for the post of VC of BFUHS and sought removal of the PAU VC due to its “failure” to follow the laid down procedures, Mann had accused him of interfering in the functioning of his government. In June this year, the state government passed the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the state assembly to replace the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor of state-run universities. Purohit has raised questions over the “legality” of the two-day assembly session and the bills passed therein.

