Bhavan Vidyalaya’s new campus inaugurated at New Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday inaugurated the new campus of Bhavan Vidyalaya at New Chandigarh (Mullanpur).

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, and RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, interacting with students at the new campus of Bhavan Vidyalaya in New Chandigarh, Mohali, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The event commenced with the unveiling of the school’s foundation stone by the governor, thereby marking the beginning of the school’s journey.

Purohit, who is also the vice-president of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, congratulated the school management for providing quality education to its students. He emphasised the role of teachers in nation building and urged the students to practice simple living and high thinking, based on Gandhian ideals.

Also present on the occasion were UT adviser Dharam Pal; Vinay Bublani, special secretary, school education, and director general, school education, Punjab; Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain; RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra; vice-chairman Jagesh Khaitan and honorary secretary Madhukar Malhotra.

Vineeta Arora, director (education)-cum-senior principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, principals and vice-principals of all Bhavan campuses under Chandigarh Kendra, and staff and students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, were also part of the gathering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}