Punjab governor Kataria to hold meets with VDCs during padyatra

ByHT Correspondent, Gurdaspur
Apr 03, 2025 09:40 AM IST

The DC said the march will start at 7 am from Kartarpur corridor and end at St Francis School, Dera Baba Nanak

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria will meet representatives of village defence committees (VDC) during his padyatra, or foot march, aimed at mobilising state’s people against drugs, starting on Thursday, officials said.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

The padyatra will start from Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district. Gurdaspur deputy commissioner (DC) Dalwinderjit Singh on Wednesday held meetings at Dera Baba Nanak and Fatehgarh Churian to review the preparations for Kataria’s visit.

The DC said the march will start at 7 am from Kartarpur corridor and end at St Francis School, Dera Baba Nanak.

He said that the youth of the district, sportspersons, students, writers, intellectuals, representatives of social organisations and the common people will participate in the march and take a pledge to make Punjab drug-free.

The DC said that on the second day, the march will start from Badesha Palace in Dhande village and end at SD College, Fatehgarh Churian. He said that the march will be in Amritsar district from April 5 to 8.

