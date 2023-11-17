Punjab governor launches former DGP P Lal’s book on Hinduism

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit launched former director general of police (DGP) P Lal’s latest book “Hindu, Hinduism, and Hindutva: Bharat a Sanatana Rashtra” at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit launching former DGP P Lal’s latest book at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT)

In the book, Lal has emphasised the importance of religion in one’s life, which anchors a person to the moral and ethical values in the march towards material progress. He has, however, covered only Hinduism in great detail, a religion followed by a vast majority of people in India.

Lal has recommended a peaceful proselytisation campaign for Hindus all over the world.

This is the author’s sixth book to date. Last year, Lal had come out with a book titled “River Saraswati and the Aryans”. Earlier, in October 2021, he had launched the book “Gift of Life”.

Apart from three other books to his credit, he has also published around 120 articles in various newspapers.

