Punjab governor visits flood-hit Ferozepur, calls for proactive measures

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a meeting on Tuesday with officials of the Ferozepur district administration to review the flood situation in the border district, officials said. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria reviewing the damage caused by the Sutlej river that is overflowing due to heavy rain in the region on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Kataria, who began his visit to the flood-hit districts from Ferozepur, discussed the relief and rehabilitation measures underway for the affected families, and directed officials to ensure timely assistance and effective coordination in all flood-hit areas of the district.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh attended the meeting.

“Residents of the state’s low-lying areas, who are forced to bear the brunt of floods, deserved timely warnings before excess water was released from dams so they could safeguard their lives and move to a higher ground in advance,” Kataria said, adding: “In today’s IT-driven era, with advanced communication at our fingertips, timely warnings of looming threats must reach every vulnerable area without delay,” he said.

He acknowledged the administration’s efforts but stressed that far more proactive and advance measures are urgently needed to tackle such crises and ensure timely arrangements.

“The demand to provide permanent ownership rights of land so that compensation for crops can be given and to enable access to government welfare schemes is absolutely justified. This matter will be brought to the attention of the chief minister and efforts will be made to resolve it permanently,” said Kataria.

The flood-affected people informed him that they and their families have been cultivating these lands for the last 70 years. Earlier, the girdawari (land cultivation record) was in their name. However, since their names have now been removed from government records, they are deprived of compensation and benefits of government schemes.

“They further pointed out that every year they suffer due to floods, and whenever there is a threat of war, they have to leave their homes and move to safer places,” he said.

After hearing their problems, the governor said that a permanent solution to their issues is necessary.

He said that whenever water is released from headworks or dams, arrangements must be made to move these people to safer places in the time it takes for the water to reach their area.

Kataria will visit Tarn Taran later in the day.

On September 3, the governor is scheduled to visit Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, and the next day, Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib, said the officials.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 12 districts, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, have been hit by the floods.

The governor visited the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Hussainiwala and paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. He also visited the joint check post (JCP) at Hussainiwala border to assess the situation and interacted with Border Security Force personnel.

Kataria visited the flood relief centre at Bare Ke, where he interacted with flood displaced families and assured them of the government’s support in their hour of need.

He emphasised that restoring normalcy and rehabilitating the displaced population is a priority for the administration.

Kataria appreciated the role of the district authorities, army, BSF, NDRF personnel, and volunteers engaged in flood management.