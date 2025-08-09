Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Punjab govt announces 1-cr aid for kin of soldier killed in Ladakh accident

ByAsian News International, Gurdaspur
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 08:00 am IST

The soldier’s brother will be given a government job, the village government school will be renamed in his honour and a memorial gate will be constructed at the village entrance, announced defence services welfare minister Mohinder Bhagat

Defence services welfare minister Mohinder Bhagat on Friday announced an ex-gratia grant of 1 crore for the family of Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh who was killed after a boulder fell on an army vehicle in Ladakh on July 30.

Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh was killed after a boulder fell on an army vehicle in Ladakh on July 30. (HT)
The accident had also claimed the life of Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia, hailing from Pathankot.

Offering tributes to Daljeet at his bhog and antim ardas at a gurdwara in Gurdaspur’s Galhri village, the minister said the Punjab government stood firmly with his family in this difficult time.

The minister said a cheque for 6 lakh was handed over on Friday and the remaining 94 lakh will be released soon after completion of formalities.

He further announced that Daljeet’s brother will be given a government job, the village government school will be renamed in his honour and a memorial gate will be constructed at the village entrance.

On the occasion, Bhagat also honoured Singh’s father Gulzar Singh. Various religious and political figures also paid heartfelt tributes to the soldier.

