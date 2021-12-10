Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt approves 4-laning of Patiala-Sirhind road
chandigarh news

Punjab govt approves 4-laning of Patiala-Sirhind road

State public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla said the work on the 29km stretch, to be widened at a cost of ₹119.6 crore, will start soon
Singla added that Punjab government has accepted the long-pending demand of the residents of Patiala to four-lane the road from Patiala to Sirhind GT Road.
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab government has approved the four-laning of Mata Gujri Marg, also known as the killer stretch, from Patiala to Sirhind. The total stretch of 29km will be widened at a cost of 119.6 crores.

State public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla said the work on the 29km stretch, to be widened at a cost of 119.6 crore, will start soon. The 8km stretch from Patiala to Baran has already been four-laned.

“A new steel structured bridge has been proposed over the Bhakhra canal. A total of 109.38 crore will be spent on the road, whereas the steel bridge on Bhakhra canal will cost 10.22 crore,” the minister said.

Singla added that Punjab government has accepted the long-pending demand of the residents of Patiala to four-lane the road from Patiala to Sirhind GT Road.

“Patiala-Chamkaur Sahib is not only an important route for social, business purpose, but it’s a religious route also as it connects Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara at Chamkaur Sahib,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP