Punjab govt starts sending approved certificates via SMS links

The Punjab government has started sending approved certificates directly on mobile phones of citizens via short messaging service (SMS). Governance reforms and grievances minister Aman Arora said the people won’t have to visit any office or sewa kendra for collecting the hard copy of certificates.

The Punjab government has started sending approved certificates directly on mobile phones of citizens via short messaging service (SMS).

“The consumer will receive a link via SMS on mobile phone through which the certificate could be downloaded. All offices will accept such certificates. The authenticity of these certificates can be checked online on e-Sewa portal,” he added.

Fifteen lakh certificates have already been delivered to people on their mobile phones, the cabinet minister said, adding that 16 certificates -- including birth certificate, death certificate, rural area certificate, income certificate, marriage certificate, income and asset certificate (EWS), residence certificate, SC/BC/OBC/general certificate, old age pension, disabled person pension, widow/destitute women pension, dependent children pension and senior citizen ID card -- are being delivered on mobile phones via SMS as well.

430 services on e-Sewa portal

Director, governance reforms and grievances, Girish Dayalan, said the e-Sewa portal has been developed and maintained by in-house team of 40 software engineers and other technical experts. Over 430 services are being delivered through the portal, he said.

Till now, over three crore applications have been processed using this portal and more than 6,000 users are using this system, he added.

These users include officers/officials of DC, SDM, tehsil, SMO, EOMC, DSSO, and agriculture department offices besides others.

At the district level, department of governance reforms has deployed district technical coordinators, district IT managers, and assistant district IT managers to train, monitor and support other department for e-Sewa portal, he said.