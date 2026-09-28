Punjab govt hospitals face acute specialist shortage

Patiala: Punjab’s state-run healthcare system faces a shortage of medical specialists, leaving multiple districts without expert care in key disciplines, according to a recent state health department analysis. The crisis is acute in border districts, where several sub-divisional hospitals lack both radiologists and general physicians.

The shortage spans critical specialties, including radiology, psychiatry, forensic medicine, general medicine, and paediatrics.

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The shortage spans critical specialties, including radiology, psychiatry, forensic medicine, general medicine, and paediatrics. These gaps directly impair the capacity of district and sub-divisional hospitals to deliver essential services, such as diagnostic imaging, mental healthcare, medico-legal examinations, and specialised medical and pediatric care.

The health department has only 12 regular radiologists across the state, despite state-run hospitals being equipped with X-ray, ultrasound, and diagnostic machines. Districts such as Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, and Sangrur do not have a single regular radiologist, forcing patients to seek private care. Patiala has only one.

Psychiatry faces a similar strain, with just 34 psychiatrists available state-wide, severely limiting access to specialised mental healthcare in multiple districts.

The shortage is equally pronounced across other core disciplines. In general medicine, 18 of 52 sanctioned posts lie vacant with only 34 filled. Paediatrics faces a similar deficit with 47 vacancies out of 112 sanctioned positions, while forensic medicine is operating at a fraction of its required strength, with just 5 of 19 sanctioned posts currently filled.

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The dearth of forensic experts is disrupting medico-legal evaluations, particularly in cases involving suspicious or custodial deaths that require post-mortem examinations by trained specialists. Bodies are routinely referred from one district to another, or sent to medical colleges, because local district hospitals lack available experts.

Health officials acknowledge that the shortage leaves hospitals heavily dependent on a handful of doctors, with single specialists catering to entire district populations.

Recruitment delays

The Punjab government has not appointed regular specialists since 2022. Dr Akhil Sareen, president of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), said regular recruitment remains a long-standing demand, noting that the last walk-in interview was held in 2022. He said that the department has initiated communication with the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to recruit around 200 regular specialist doctors, a process the association is monitoring closely.

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Acknowledging the deficit, particularly in radiology and psychiatry, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh said the government has introduced a scheme to empanel private medical specialists to bridge the gap, with nearly 160 specialists joining the department so far.

“This shortage issue will be resolved in two to three years, as we have already introduced DNB courses in district hospitals where in-service doctors will pursue specialisations and serve the department under our bond policy,” Dr Balbir said.