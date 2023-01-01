Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt launches portal to implement 'ashirwad scheme'

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 09:09 PM IST

The Punjab Government has started a portal to implement the Ashirwad scheme in a more transparent manner from January 1.

All applications under this scheme will be received online and beneficiary can apply at http://ashirwad.punjab.gov.in to avail the scheme. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Government has started a portal to implement the Ashirwad scheme in a more transparent manner from January 1. All applications under this scheme will be received online and beneficiary can apply at http://ashirwad.punjab.gov.in to avail the scheme.

Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, while announcing the launch of the portal, said that an amount of 184.04 crore was released for 1,95,139 students under the Post Matric Scholarship for SC Students Scheme. Under this scheme, the Dr Ambedkar scholarship portal was opened from June 8, 2022 for students to apply during the academic session 2022-23, on which 2,42,463 students have applied till 22-12-2022. The full fee and stipend of these students will be given by the government.

