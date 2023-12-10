Punjab govt mulls opening Aam Aadmi Clinics in districts bordering Haryana

​The Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) state government is mulling opening Aam Aadmi Clinics in the districts bordering Haryana.

As per the documents gathered by HT, lists have already been prepared of border villages that were within a 2-km radius of the Punjab and Haryana border (HT File Photo)

Punjab health department director Dr Adarshpal Kaur said they have been directed to identify suitable border villages.

Health secretary Ajoy Sharma, meanwhile, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

“The government intends to establish clinics in a close range (2-km) of the inter-state border of Punjab-Haryana in the bigger villages, hitherto, uncovered,” reads the communications to one of the DCs.

Notably, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann had recently announced plans to open 100 clinics in the state.

A civil surgeon from one of the border districts who did not wish to be named, said, “We have been asked to identify villages that are close to the Haryana border and are suitable to open the clinics.

