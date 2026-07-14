Punjab govt regularises service of 516 daily wage workers in forest dept

The Punjab government on Monday regularised the services of 516 daily wage workers from the state forest department. During an official event, chief minister Bhagwant Mann handed over regular appointment letters to the beneficiaries, while also announcing the restoration of long-pending promotions for 237 forest department officers and employees.

The Punjab government on Monday regularised the services of 516 daily wage workers from the state forest department. During an official event, chief minister Bhagwant Mann handed over regular appointment letters to the beneficiaries, while also announcing the restoration of long-pending promotions for 237 forest department officers and employees.

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Sharing the development on the micro-blogging platform X, the CM emphasised his administration’s commitment to job security. “Securing the future of 516 daily wage employees who had been waiting for years, we handed over regular appointment letters to them. At the same time, the long-pending promotions of 237 employees have also been restored,” Mann stated.

Addressing employees, the CM criticised previous governments for neglecting the contractual staff. He noted that over 65,000 contractual workers have dedicated their prime years to serving Punjab, asserting that his government is simply returning what rightfully belongs to them. He also expressed optimism that the newly regularised staff would actively contribute to expanding Punjab’s green cover. While a January 2024 finance department directive mandates strict educational criteria — Class 8 for Group D and Class 10 for Group C drivers — alongside a structured salary scale, the government granted a special relaxation to these 516 employees who did not meet the baseline qualifications, ensuring they received their regularisation relief.

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