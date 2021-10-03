Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab govt sends IPS officer Duggal back to Telangana
chandigarh news

Punjab govt sends IPS officer Duggal back to Telangana

Updated on Oct 03, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Vikram Jeet Duggal, who belongs to Punjab, was considered close to DGP Dinkar Gupta, who proceeded on leave after the formation of a new government.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Saturday sent back Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vikram Jeet Duggal to his parent cadre of Telangana.

A 2007-batch officer of the deputy inspector general (DIG) rank, Duggal was brought to Punjab through inter-cadre deputation by the previous government under Captain Amarinder Singh.

As per orders issued on September 30, he has been asked to report immediately to the Telangana government.

Duggal, who belongs to Punjab, was considered close to director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, who has gone on a one-month leave after the change in dispensation in the state.

The IPS officer held the post of senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Sangrur, Amritsar Rural and Patiala, and posted as the Amritsar police commissioner a couple of months back. After Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the chief minister, he was immediately removed from that post.

Four senior cops transferred

The state government on Saturday also transferred four senior police officers, including two SSPs.

The orders state that Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Navjot Mahal will now be the SSP, Mohali. The incumbent, Satinder Singh, has been posted as the SSP, Jalandhar Rural, removing Naveen Singla.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Inderbir Singh has been posted as the DIG, Ferozepur, in place of Shive Verma. The orders regarding postings of Singla and Verma will be issued separately, the Saturday order states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sangrur, Barnala farmers hold protests seeking paddy procurement

Patiala: Three labourers die in lightning strike

Casteist slur case: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary moves HC against FIR

NIA joins probe into KTF module busted in Tarn Taran
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP