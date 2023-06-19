Punjab Govt shouldn’t interfere in religious affairs: SAD

Senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former Member of Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra said the Punjab government should refrain from interfering in religious matters of Sikhs.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Prem Singh Chandumajra (File photo)

Chandumajra accused the AAP government of creating controversies to divert the attention of people from pressing issues faced by the state.

The ex-MP said the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925 falls under the jurisdiction of the Parliament, and it was beyond the power of the state government or the state legislative assembly to amend it.

He noted that amendments to the law can only be made by the Parliament, in accordance with the Punjab Haryana Reorganisation Act. He said any changes to the Act must be made with the consent of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), as agreed upon in an agreement between Master Tara Singh and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Chandumajra firmly asserted that the SAD will not tolerate any government interference in Sikh religious affairs.

He said the CM should focus on addressing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and severe economic downturn in Punjab. He flayed the CM for allegedly engaging in confrontations with media organisations, interfering in Sikh religious matters, and unnecessarily clashing with the state governor.

Focus on checking joblessness, drug menace: GK to Mann

Former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK asked Mann to work on checking rising unemployment, drug menace and cancer ailments among people and stop meddling with Sikh affairs.

“Religious affairs are not his prerogative and should not be his priority. Let the SGPC deal with it,” he suggested.

He added that he was in favour of opening up the rights of Gurbani telecast from the Golden Temple but not at the cost of government’s interference into religious affairs.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Delhi unit’s president Paramjit Singh Sarna said it was an attempt by Mann to vest control over religious domain, adding that the Act can only be amended by the Parliament.