Punjab govt to write to Centre on price of medicines

The Punjab government will soon write a letter to the Union government to bring the prices of non-scheduled medicines under control, according to a decision taken in a meeting convened by Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandhwan, who held the meeting on the exorbitant rates of medicines, said that drug price fixing is under the central government and finding an immediate solution to this very sensitive issue is the need of the hour. He said the central government should immediately look into this matter and amend the law so that patients’ loot could be stopped at once.

During the meeting, MLAs, health experts, doctors and representatives of various NGOs spoke about the actual rate and maximum retail price of the medicines, showing the difference in prices of up to 90%, according to an official release.

Speaking on the issue, health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh said the prices of 388 scheduled life-saving drugs are under control, but there is a huge difference in the prices of thousands of non-scheduled medicines. “Since health is a state subject and a fundamental right of the people, the state government will write a letter to the union government within day or two to bring the prices of non-scheduled drugs under control,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The health minister said the number of Jan Aushadhi centres in the state will be increased and the testing mechanism of ethical and generic medicines will be further strengthened. “Exorbitant drug prices or any other violations can be reported on ‘Pharma Sahi Daam’ mobile app or helpline number 1800-180-2412 and such cases would be taken to the logical conclusion,” he said. Sandhwan asked the health department officials to increase testing for availability of quality and reliable generic drugs. A number of doctors and officials were also present.