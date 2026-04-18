Punjab govt turns to private doctors to run pind clinics

After hiring private medical specialists for government hospitals and Aam Aadmi Clinics, the Punjab health department is now planning to rope in private doctors for Pind Clinics as well.

A single doctor will oversee five pind clinics simultaneously and attend to patients through tele-consultation. (HT)

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As the 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics currently cover only 16% of Punjab’s villages, the state government has envisaged Pind Clinics to expand rural healthcare access. The government initially plans to open up to 1,100 Pind Clinics in the first phase and then extend them to 2,500 to cover all 12,500 villages of Punjab.

A single doctor will oversee five clinics simultaneously and attend to patients through tele-consultation. An auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM)/staff nurse and a pharmacist will cover two clinics daily.

Upon a patient’s arrival, the pharmacist will record the chief complaint, register the patient on the online portal currently used for Aam Aadmi Clinics and issue a token, while the ANM/nurse will record the patient’s vitals if needed.

According to health department officials, applications have been invited for the recruitment of medical officers in various districts.

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{{^usCountry}} “Fee at ₹35 per patient is assured for up to 70 patients per day across the five allotted clinics, irrespective of the footfall per day. For every patient attended above this limit, the medical officer will be entitled to an additional fee of ₹30 per patient, to be calculated on a monthly basis,” says the empanelment letter for doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Fee at ₹35 per patient is assured for up to 70 patients per day across the five allotted clinics, irrespective of the footfall per day. For every patient attended above this limit, the medical officer will be entitled to an additional fee of ₹30 per patient, to be calculated on a monthly basis,” says the empanelment letter for doctors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “If the medical officer attends more than 100 patients through tele-consultation on any given day, then the patient profiles may be audited in detail,” said a senior health officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If the medical officer attends more than 100 patients through tele-consultation on any given day, then the patient profiles may be audited in detail,” said a senior health officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh had earlier told HT that Pind Clinics will provide affordable, accessible and quality primary healthcare services to underserved villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh had earlier told HT that Pind Clinics will provide affordable, accessible and quality primary healthcare services to underserved villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Private care: Not a first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Private care: Not a first {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is the third health scheme under which private contractual employees will be hired by the Punjab health department. Earlier, the department deployed private contractual employees for nearly 1,000 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. Thereafter, the government hired private medical specialists on contract for district hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the third health scheme under which private contractual employees will be hired by the Punjab health department. Earlier, the department deployed private contractual employees for nearly 1,000 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. Thereafter, the government hired private medical specialists on contract for district hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

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Defending the move, a senior health official said, “This is nothing new. We are already hiring private doctors for Aam Aadmi Clinics, and it has been a success.”

Meanwhile, Dr Arun Mitra, member of Indian Doctors for Peace and Development, a voluntary organisation, said this was another step toward privatisation, adding that the Punjab government should take steps to fill vacant government posts.

Kumar Rahul, principal secretary, health, was not available for a comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

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