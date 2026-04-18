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Punjab govt turns to private doctors to run pind clinics

According to Punjab health department officials, applications have been invited for the recruitment of medical officers in various districts

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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After hiring private medical specialists for government hospitals and Aam Aadmi Clinics, the Punjab health department is now planning to rope in private doctors for Pind Clinics as well.

A single doctor will oversee five pind clinics simultaneously and attend to patients through tele-consultation. (HT)

As the 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics currently cover only 16% of Punjab’s villages, the state government has envisaged Pind Clinics to expand rural healthcare access. The government initially plans to open up to 1,100 Pind Clinics in the first phase and then extend them to 2,500 to cover all 12,500 villages of Punjab.

A single doctor will oversee five clinics simultaneously and attend to patients through tele-consultation. An auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM)/staff nurse and a pharmacist will cover two clinics daily.

Upon a patient’s arrival, the pharmacist will record the chief complaint, register the patient on the online portal currently used for Aam Aadmi Clinics and issue a token, while the ANM/nurse will record the patient’s vitals if needed.

According to health department officials, applications have been invited for the recruitment of medical officers in various districts.

Defending the move, a senior health official said, “This is nothing new. We are already hiring private doctors for Aam Aadmi Clinics, and it has been a success.”

Meanwhile, Dr Arun Mitra, member of Indian Doctors for Peace and Development, a voluntary organisation, said this was another step toward privatisation, adding that the Punjab government should take steps to fill vacant government posts.

Kumar Rahul, principal secretary, health, was not available for a comment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab govt turns to private doctors to run pind clinics
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