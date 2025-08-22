Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Punjab govt unveils 100-crore infra push

HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 22, 2025 08:26 am IST

Addressing a press conference, the minister revealed that the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) has earmarked ₹100 crore for infrastructure upgrades across the state’s focal points. Of this, tenders worth ₹70 crore have already been issued, while the remaining ₹30 crore is under process.

Industry and commerce minister Sanjeev Arora on Thursday announced a major infrastructure and policy push to strengthen Punjab’s industrial ecosystem, placing Ludhiana at the centre of the growth strategy.

Addressing a press conference, the minister revealed that the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) has earmarked 100 crore for infrastructure upgrades across the state’s focal points. Of this, tenders worth 70 crore have already been issued, while the remaining 30 crore is under process.

Highlighting Ludhiana’s importance as Punjab’s industrial hub, Arora said the municipal corporation will invest 55 crore locally to improve connectivity, upgrade facilities, and support industrial and commercial activities.

In a significant announcement, the minister also unveiled plans for three world-class exhibition centres to be built in Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Mohali. These centres will serve as platforms for trade fairs, innovation showcases, and industrial exhibitions, giving a strong boost to Punjab’s MSMEs and exporters. “The land for the Mohali centre has already been identified, while suitable locations are being finalized in Ludhiana and Amritsar,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister also chaired a high-level meeting with officials from Labour, PSPCL, MC, PWD, GLADA, and Invest Punjab to review industry-linked schemes and address implementation challenges.

Meanwhile, Arora also announced the state government’s plan to establish an independent authority to oversee the maintenance of infrastructure in all focal points and industrial estates across Punjab. The authority aims to address critical issues such as sewerage, roads, lighting, and other essential facilities to support industrial growth.

Speaking at the ‘Rising Punjab – From Suggestions to Solutions’ event in Ludhiana on Thursday, Arora revealed that global consultancy firm Ernst & Young is developing a framework for the authority, with implementation expected soon. The event saw participation from industrialists across Ludhiana, Moga, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib, who provided valuable suggestions to shape government policies.

