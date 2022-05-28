Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday withdrew the security cover provided to 424 people in Punjab on temporary basis.
Also read: Days after his remark over weapons, Punjab govt withdraws Akal Takht jathedar’s security
Those whose security cover has been withdrawn include serving and retired police officers, religious leaders and political figures.
“The security personnel are being withdrawn purely on temporary basis in connection with the law and order situation,” the orders read.
A senior official in the security wing of Punjab Police said that the withdrawal has been made owing to activities related to the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on June 6.
Security agencies are already on alert in this regard. The Centre has already sent 2,000 paramilitary personnel to ensure law and order.
In April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 people, including that of former ministers and MLAs.
-
Bengaluru: Depressed over mother's death, man dumps ₹1.3 cr BMW car in river
Villagers, fishermen and passers-by were alarmed when they saw a bright red BMW car in the middle of the Cauvery river in Srirangapatna in Karnataka. When it was established there was no one inside, the car was retrieved from the river. The car - a BMW X6 - costs around Rs. 1.3 crore ex-showroom.
-
Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Mumbai: Report
The Mumbai Police have arrested an Ola cab driver from Goregaon for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl and making obscene gestures towards her on May 25. The case was registered by the Aarey Police Station. Last week, the Delhi Police arrested a cab driver for stealing a trolley bag containing jewellery worth over ₹10 lakh from a passenger. The police also seized the cab used in the crime.
-
Guess what colour kurta-pyjamas BJP and Cong leaders wear before MP civic polls
As panchayat and civic body polls approach in Madhya Pradesh, candidates of the two major political parties - the ruling BJP and opposition Congress - have started queuing up outside renowned tailors of Indore - not to seek their vote but order new sets of kurta-pyjamas. The quintessential political attire, kurta-pyjama sales are accelerating in the city, with candidates ordering up to 15 pairs each, one shop owner told news agency ANI.
-
19-year-old shot dead in Delhi, found lying in pool of blood: Police
A 19-year-old boy was shot dead in north Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Friday. Sohail, was shot in the chest, police said. Police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.40pm and found Sohail lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. Sohail had been living with relatives in Delhi's Shri Ram Colony.
-
CM Bommai names Vandita Sharma as Karnataka's new chief secretary
The Karnataka government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Vandita Sharma as the state's new chief secretary. Sharma, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently additional chief secretary and development commissioner. She will succeed P Ravi Kumar, who will retire on May 31. The senior IAS officer will be in office till November 2023. Hailing from Punjab, Vandita Sharma holds an undergraduate degree in Sociology and a post-graduate degree in English.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics