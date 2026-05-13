Punjab: Granthis seek changes in anti-sacrilege law in line with Sikh sentiments

Amid the row over certain clauses of the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law, the granthis, after a meeting here, urged the Punjab government not to remain rigid on the issue and make amendments to the law in line with Sikh sentiments.

The meeting called by the Golden Temple head granthi, Giani Amarjeet Singh, also saw the participation of other granthis of the Golden Temple and Akal Takht. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The meeting called by the Golden Temple head granthi, Giani Amarjeet Singh, also saw the participation of other granthis of the Golden Temple and Akal Takht. In a statement issued after the meeting, the granthis stressed that they serve the Guru Granth Sahib and should not be intimidated by any law.

“While a law prescribing the strictest punishment for those found guilty of disrespecting the Guru Granth Sahib is in the interest of the Sikh community, it is highly objectionable to bring Sikh institutions, granthis, gurdwara committees and the sangat under legal scrutiny in matters related to maryada (religious code of conduct), beyond cases of sacrilege,” the statement said.

On May 8, the Akal Takht had given a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove objectionable clauses in the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”. Mann has defended the law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation, which has widespread public support.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement urged the Punjab government and chief minister Bhagwant Mann to engage in deeper deliberation on this sensitive issue with the Sikh community. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement urged the Punjab government and chief minister Bhagwant Mann to engage in deeper deliberation on this sensitive issue with the Sikh community. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Making amendments to the law in accordance with Sikh sentiments would be in the best interest of the community, and the government should not remain rigid on this matter,” the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Making amendments to the law in accordance with Sikh sentiments would be in the best interest of the community, and the government should not remain rigid on this matter,” the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on April 17, and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on April 17, and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The meeting was also attended by Giani Gurminder Singh, Giani Balwinder Singh, Giani Rajdeep Singh, Giani Baljit Singh, Giani Parvinderpal Singh, Giani Keval Singh, head granthi of Akal Takht Sahib Giani Gurmukh Singh, and additional head granthi Giani Malkit Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was also attended by Giani Gurminder Singh, Giani Balwinder Singh, Giani Rajdeep Singh, Giani Baljit Singh, Giani Parvinderpal Singh, Giani Keval Singh, head granthi of Akal Takht Sahib Giani Gurmukh Singh, and additional head granthi Giani Malkit Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON