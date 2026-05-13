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Punjab: Granthis seek changes in anti-sacrilege law in line with Sikh sentiments

On May 8, the Akal Takht had given a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove objectionable clauses in the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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Amid the row over certain clauses of the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law, the granthis, after a meeting here, urged the Punjab government not to remain rigid on the issue and make amendments to the law in line with Sikh sentiments.

The meeting called by the Golden Temple head granthi, Giani Amarjeet Singh, also saw the participation of other granthis of the Golden Temple and Akal Takht. (HT File)

The meeting called by the Golden Temple head granthi, Giani Amarjeet Singh, also saw the participation of other granthis of the Golden Temple and Akal Takht. In a statement issued after the meeting, the granthis stressed that they serve the Guru Granth Sahib and should not be intimidated by any law.

“While a law prescribing the strictest punishment for those found guilty of disrespecting the Guru Granth Sahib is in the interest of the Sikh community, it is highly objectionable to bring Sikh institutions, granthis, gurdwara committees and the sangat under legal scrutiny in matters related to maryada (religious code of conduct), beyond cases of sacrilege,” the statement said.

On May 8, the Akal Takht had given a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove objectionable clauses in the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”. Mann has defended the law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation, which has widespread public support.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Granthis seek changes in anti-sacrilege law in line with Sikh sentiments
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Granthis seek changes in anti-sacrilege law in line with Sikh sentiments
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