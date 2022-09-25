Punjab guv summons assembly after face-off with AAP govt

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday summoned the assembly session on September 27, ending a deadlock with chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state after the latter relented and shared the agenda for the assembly session with him.

The governor’s order came after a war of words between him and AAP leaders over the assembly session. The ruling party leaders, including cabinet ministers, repeatedly accused Purohit of acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the governor told chief minister Bhagwant Mann that he was not being guided properly by his advisers. The government, however, softened its stand on Saturday evening and informed the governor about the agenda for the session, paving way for ending the deadlock.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by virtue of Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab, hereby summon the Sixteenth Vidhan Sabha of the State of Punjab to meet for its Third Session at 11.00 A.M. on Tuesday, the 27th September, 2022, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Hall, Vidhan Bhawan, Chandigarh,” the governor said in a brief order dated September 24.

Within minutes, Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced that the governor has summoned the session. “The Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for it’s third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 AM at Chandigarh (sic),” he tweeted.