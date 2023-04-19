Dispatch of wheat to consumer states begins early this season

In a first, wheat is being harvested in the state and transported to the consumer states simultaneously. So far, 6 lakh tonnes of wheat has been dispatched from the state. Earlier, grains were sent to the consumer states in June or July. A worker transfers wheat from a truck to a railway coach in Patiala on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Owing to less storage space in state mandis and shortage of grain in the country, the state government and the Centre’s ministry for food and public distribution started the movement of grain to other states on April 8 this year.

The ministry also asked the state government to store wheat in covered area plinths as the produce gets damaged in the open (covered with tarpaulin) and is exposed to vagaries of the weather which lead to fast deterioration of the wheat quality.

As per a target set by the state government and the Centre, of the total wheat procured, 30 to 35 lakh tonnes will be moved to the consumer states and the rest will be stored and transferred later. The state food and civil supplies department is expected to procure 120 lakh tonnes of wheat in the current season.

According to state department’s secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, in the current season, preparations had been made for ₹ 29,000 crore cash credit limit (CCL) for paying MSP of ₹ 2,125 along with transport, cartage, labour, gunny bags and movement to consuming states. He said with 7 to 8 lakh tonnes of wheat arriving in state mandis, wheat arrival had peaked in the last few days and if the movement was not planned in advance, it would have been difficult to manage the quantum of arrivals.

Every day 25 to 28 goods trains are dispatched with at least 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes of wheat. As per the food corporation of India (FCI) reports, wheat is shifted to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and West Bengal.

On Tuesday, specials were sent from Moga, Patiala, Rajpura, Makhu, Ferozepur, Khanouri, Tapa, Bhagatanwala, Phillaur, Muktsar, Talwandi, Jaito, Fazilka, Patti, Khanna, Qila Raipur, Baghaurana, Ajitwal, Maloud, Jagraon, Ropar, Nakodar, Nurmahal, Khanna and Gidderbaha.

Total arrival 39.82 lakh tonnes in state

Owing to rain and high-velocity winds, harvest was delayed in the state. So far, crop sown on over 14 lakh hectares (40%) of the land has been cut and it may take two to three more weeks for the harvest to complete. As of now, 39.42 lakh tonnes of wheat has arrived in the state mandis. On Tuesday, 8.48 lakh tonnes reached the mandis. Of the 2,675 total mandis set by the state food and civil supplies department, arrival has been reported in 2,065 mandis. Procurement agencies so far have purchased 36.02 lakh tonnes. As per figures released by the mandi board, 29.33 lakh tonnes of wheat is yet to be lifted in state mandis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON