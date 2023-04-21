High court stays PGT recruitment in Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the recruitment process for 4,476 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGTs) in Haryana.

The selection for the posts was being conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The selection for the posts was being conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice HNS Gill on the plea from one Poonam Kumari and others, who had argued that commission has been continuously changing the rules of the game, after the game has already started, which is totally illegal, arbitrary and unjust.

Initially the advertisement was issued in August 2019 but was subsequently withdrawn in March 2022. It was re-advertised in November 2022 but even after that multiple notifications have been issued making changes to the various aspects of examination including the criterion. The court, while seeking response from the state by September 13, has ordered that in the meantime, process initiated for recruitment of these 4,476 posts would remain stayed.

