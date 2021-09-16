Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu inaugurates 50-bed hospital in Moga
chandigarh news

Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu inaugurates 50-bed hospital in Moga

The hospital in Moga district has been constructed at a cost of ₹5.48 crore, says the health minister. Sidhu said 29 such hospitals have been built across Punjab and construction work of another eight hospitals was under progress
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu while inaugurating Mai Daultan Maternal and Child Hospital at Moga said seven more hospitals will be commissioned in the state later this year. (HT photo)

Health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu inaugurated Mai Daultan Maternal and Child Hospital at Moga on Wednesday.

He said the 50-bed facility has been constructed at a cost of 5.48 crore. The minister said 29 such hospitals have been built across the state and construction work of another eight hospitals was under progress. Seven more hospitals will be commissioned later this year, he added.

Sidhu said that 13,000 staffers have been recruited during his tenure as the health minister. “Appointment of specialist doctors and health workers is still ongoing. Around 600 more doctors will be recruited soon,” said the minister.

The minister assured that existing staff under the National Health Mission (NHM) will be given priority at the time of appointing regular staff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Van Mahotsav: 100 saplings planted at Defence Services Officers’ Institute

Chandigarh: Government hospitals told to assess outsourced staff

Chandigarh admn exploring land pooling options to develop villages

Chandigarh has achieved 100% first dose vaccination target: Centre
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP