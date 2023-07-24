Punjab health minister inspects diarrhoea ward at AIMS, Mohali

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Monday made a surprise visit to review the arrangements at the special ward for diarrhoea patients at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS).

Dr Singh said that the state government has been providing free treatment to the people affected by diarrhoea. (HT Photo)

He also interacted with the patients to ensure that they are receiving good treatment.

Dr Singh said that the state government has been providing free treatment to the people affected by diarrhoea.

He said that the health department has also identified some flood-affected areas where prone to a diarrhoea outbreak and teams have also been going door-to-door to provide chlorine tablets to the affected people.

“We are also supplying potable water through tankers to these areas,” he said.

The minister requested people to immediately inform health officials in case they find anyone with symptoms of diarrhoea, such fever or frequent bowel movements.

P’kula DC asks health dept to ensure effective measures against vector-borne diseases

Panchkula To combat potential outbreaks of vector-borne diseases, deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni has issued instructions to ensure effective prevention and control measures are in place in the district.

Instructing the officers of the health department, municipal corporation and chief executive officer of Zila Parishad, she emphasised the need for conducting awareness campaigns.