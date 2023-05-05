Ludhiana’s PAU can play key role in shaping youths’ career: Punjab health minister

The health and family welfare minister of Punjab Dr Balbir Singh visited Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday to hold discussions with the extension scientists of the skill development centre.

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to PAU. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was held to discuss the skills and brush-up the knowledge of the rural youths about agriculture and allied enterprises in order to keep them on the right track, and refrain them from going astray in life.

While interacting, Singh highlighted concerns over the growing unemployment and drug addiction among youths which has taken a toll on their health as well as family.

“When the entire nation was food insecure, it was PAU and the state farmers that made the nation food secure collectively with their untiring efforts. Now when the youths need to be freed from the clutches of prevailing vices, the PAU can play a lead role in shaping up their careers,” he added. “The skill development centre can play an important role in moulding their lives by sharpening their skills in occupations such as agro-processing and value addition, mushroom growing, beekeeping, gardening, cooking etc,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh, associate director (Skill development), informed that regular vocational, short and in-service trainings are being provided to the youths so they can sustain their livelihood by starting their own startups.