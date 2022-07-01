Punjab households get 300 units of free electricity from today: Key points
- Households under the poverty line and freedom fighters will also get 300 free units a month; previously they only got 200 units free.
The guarantee of free electricity up to 300 units for Punjab households - made by the Aam Aadmi Party before the February-March elections it swept - began today. "This means that people will get zero amount bills," chief minister Bhagwant Mann said.
As per the new order, all bills before December 31 of last year will also be waived off. "Previous governments used to make promises during elections… five years would pass by the time promises were fulfilled but our government has set a new example," Mann said.
Here is all you need to know about the scheme:
> Each household will get 300 units of electricity free starting Friday - this will be supplied as 600 units over two months.
> Households that consume more than 600 units over two months only need to pay for the extra. For example, if a household consumes 650 units in two months then it only has to pay for 50 units of electricity, Mann said.
> Households under the poverty line and freedom fighters will also get 300 free units a month; previously they only got 200 units free.
> The scheme is expecte to cost the state ₹5,000 crore.
> The scheme is in line with promises made by AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal. However, he had not clarified if the free units were per month since Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.
> Punjab is now the second state after Delhi - also ruled by the AAP - to provide free electricity to people.
-
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut arrives at ED office for questioning in money laundering case
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656663641614
-
'Will ensure justice...': K'taka minister on reports of two sisters stripped
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt. Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online.
-
Chhattisgarh: Maoist carrying reward of ₹5 lakh killed in encounter with police
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on The Maoist, Kamlesh's head was gunned down by Chhattisgarh police in an encounter in Bastar's Sukma district on Friday, police said. The Maoist, Kamlesh was a member of Malenger Area Committee of Darbha Division of CPI (Maoist), police said. On Thursday, neighboring Dantewada police gunned down Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, who was a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI (Maoist).
-
Monsoon covers Punjab’s Malwa belt, brings relief for farmers
The first monsoon showers that hit the semi-arid region of south Malwa on Thursday night brought respite for cotton farmers from the deadly whitefly but exposed the ill-preparedness of the civic authorities in the urban areas as several areas in Bathinda town were in knee-deep in water. Also read: Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh tricity, so does misery Low-lying areas, such as Power House Road and Sikri Bazaar, were waterlogged.
-
Mild earthquake in Karnataka's Kodagu, 3rd in a week in state: Report
A mild earthquake was felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district early Friday morning - the third in the past seven days. News agency PTI said locals were woken up at around 1.15 am by a loud noise and tremors that were felt in Sampaje, Guttigaru, Ubaradka, Goonaka, Elimale, Sullia and nearby areas. Officials told PTI a report from the natural disaster monitoring centre is awaited. On Saturday (June 25), a 2.3 quake was recorded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics