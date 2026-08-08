Punjab illegal mining: Bajwa demands joint House committee probe

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday intensified his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the issue of alleged illegal mining in Punjab, renewing his demand for the constitution of a joint House committee (JHC) to investigate what he described as large-scale irregularities in Pathankot district.

Bajwa dismissed the government’s claim that there was no illegal mining in the state. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raising the issue during zero hour in the Punjab assembly for the second consecutive day, Bajwa dismissed the government’s claim that there was no illegal mining in the state. Referring to water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal’s statement denying illegal mining, Bajwa termed the assertion “completely false” and challenged the ruling party to prove its innocence by agreeing to a multi-party House panel.

“If the government has nothing to hide, it should immediately constitute a joint House committee comprising members from all political parties. The committee should visit the sites where illegal mining is allegedly taking place and submit an impartial report to the House,” Bajwa said.

The Congress leader said the issue had already attracted the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had earlier pulled up the Punjab government for allegedly failing to conduct an effective probe into illegal mining in Ropar district.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Describing Pathankot as the “epicentre of illegal mining” in the state, Bajwa alleged that the mining mafia was operating under direct political patronage. He claimed that the illegal extraction of minerals was causing heavy losses to the state exchequer while causing significant environmental damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing Pathankot as the “epicentre of illegal mining” in the state, Bajwa alleged that the mining mafia was operating under direct political patronage. He claimed that the illegal extraction of minerals was causing heavy losses to the state exchequer while causing significant environmental damage. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

To substantiate his allegations, Bajwa referred to the case of an official, Kuldeep Singh, who, according to him, was appointed as block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), later promoted to district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), and was also given the additional charge of additional deputy commissioner (development) on the recommendation of a minister.

Bajwa alleged that on February 27, 2023—just a day before his retirement—the officer allotted 92 acres of mineral-rich Shamlat land in Gol village to a private individual, raising serious questions over the manner in which valuable government land was transferred.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The AAP government has consistently maintained that it has taken stringent measures to curb illegal mining and denied the Opposition’s allegations. However, Bajwa insisted that the government’s claims were contradicted by developments on the ground and the findings of central agencies and judicial bodies.