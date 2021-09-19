Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Illegal sand mining racket busted in Moga district
chandigarh news

Punjab: Illegal sand mining racket busted in Moga district

Punjab Police busted the racket with the arrest of eight men who were caught red-handed while carrying out illegal sand mining at the Sutlej riverbed in Moga
By HT Correspondent, Moga
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:42 PM IST
Punjab Police also recovered eight vehicles, including five tractor-trailers and tippers loaded with sand and three earthmoving machines, during the raid at Sherpur Taiba village in Moga. (HT Photo)

An illegal sand mining racket has been busted with the arrest of eight men in Punjab’s Moga district, police said on Sunday.

The men were carrying out illegal sand mining on the Sutlej riverbed at Sherpur Taiba village, said police. Eight vehicles, including five tractor-trailers and tippers loaded with sand and three earthmoving machines, were also recovered.

Dhruman H Nimbale, senior superintendent of police, Moga, said a police team raided the site on a tip-off and caught the accused red-handed.

“Mining activities are prohibited, even at authorised sites, in Punjab due to the monsoon. The accused men were carrying out sand mining at an unauthorised site,” he said.

Police also recovered some receipts from them, which they were using to pass off their activities as legal. “We have forwarded these receipts to the state mining department for verification,” said the SSP.

The accused have been identified as Karnail Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Surjan Singh, Malkit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Rajanpreet Singh, Sahib Singh and Surinder Singh. They have been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gold worth 39 lakh, concealed in capsules, seized at Amritsar airport

Charanjit Singh Channi to be first Dalit CM of Punjab

Taking a plunge to glide over my fear of heights

Day after Capt Amarinder’s exit, Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda resigns
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP