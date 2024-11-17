Punjab issues discussed as literature festival concludes in Ludhiana

The four-day book fair and literature festival, organised by Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana, concluded on Sunday. The last-day events were themed ‘bright future of Punjab’. Pressing issues being faced by Punjab, ranging from migration to the state’s health crisis, were discussed. A magazine being launched on the concluding day of literature festival in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

Akademi president Sarabjit Singh kicked off the event with gratitude to the crowd of scholars, publishers and literature lovers who gathered to celebrate Punjab’s literary culture. The events featured a panel discussion, moderated by Hari Singh Jachak which sparked thoughtful debates on a variety of important topics. During this, Gyan Singh’s session on ‘From Rural Punjab to Global Migration’ shed light on the evolving global footprint of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Balwinder Singh Aulakh’s talk on ‘Punjab’s health crisis’ delved into the state’s health issues. Notably, Paramjit Singh Dhingra reflected on the theme ‘Punjab: past and present’.

The chief guest for the day was Sukhdev Singh Sirsa, who urged writers to stand as beacons for justice, critiquing several government policies that he argued were harming Punjab.

The event also saw the launch of several new works, including ‘Samantar Nazaria’ magazine by Gulzar Singh Pandher, ‘Meri Jeevan Katha: Sacho Sach’ by Baba Genda Singh Daudhar and ‘Teela’ by Ripudaman Singh Roop.

With thousands attending over the four-day event, Harwinder Singh Sirsa, vice president of the Akademi, wrapped up the festival by thanking the participants.