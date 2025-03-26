Punjab: Jathedar slams government for ‘delay’ in arrest of Maur blast accused

Officiating Akal Takht jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday met the families affected by the 2017 Maur bomb blasts and hit out at what he said was political parties’ insensitivity towards the issue. Officiating Akal Takht jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday met the families affected by the 2017 Maur bomb blasts. (HT Photo)

He said, “No party had made serious efforts to ensure justice for the victims.”

At least seven people were killed and 25 others injured in the twin blasts on January 31, 2017, at Maur in Bathinda, days ahead of the assembly elections.

Police had named three Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the case, including Gurtej Singh, in-charge of a workshop where the explosives were allegedly fitted into a car, Amrik Singh, a security guard of the dera chief, and Avtar Singh, a Kurukshetra-based electrician who allegedly helped fix the batteries used in the bomb.

During his visit, the jathedar said even after eight years, the aggrieved families were waiting for justice. He flayed the Punjab government for the ‘delay’ in arresting those responsible.

“The perpetrators are living comfortably under government protection,” he said.